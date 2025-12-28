What Does A USB Port's 'EPR' Actually Mean?

Universal Serial Bus, or USB, is often accompanied by abbreviations and short forms when talking about different related technologies that aren't very popular or widely known. For example, it's likely not common knowledge what the "C" in a USB-C port means. USB PD, the abbreviation for USB Power Delivery, is slightly more common but is still likely unfamiliar to a lot of folks. Another short form that's often associated with USB PD but not widely known is EPR. It stands for Extended Power Range, which is a power delivery specification. It indicates that a particular USB port is capable of delivering between 101W and 240W of power.

EPR was introduced in the USB PD 3.1 standard as a follow-up to the Standard Power Range (SPR), which allows for a power delivery of up to 100W using USB ports. It has officially killed the need for massive proprietary power bricks that we get with gaming laptops and other devices that need similar power, such as e-bikes and power tools. Here's everything you need to know about USB PD EPR (Extended Power Range).