The Reason Walmart's Onn TVs Are So Cheap

Walmart has a personal-brand TV line called Onn, known for its extremely low price. Most of the Onn TVs on Walmart's website are only a few hundred dollars. It has an Onn 50-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV for only $178. That is an absolutely staggering deal compared to a Roku-brand 50-inch smart TV for $258, or a Samsung 50-inch Class Neo QLED smart TV for $1,500.

When a deal sounds too good to be true, it often can be because it is. Is the Onn brand TV just a good bargain or a waste of money? It turns out an Onn TV is not so bad. It offers most of the benefits you expect from a modern television, including smart capabilities. However, its audio and video output are inconsistent in their quality and not up to the standard you expect from more expensive TVs like Samsung. But, since Samsung is considered the best major TV brand in terms of customer satisfaction, its price is worth the quality.

If you are considering purchasing an Onn TV because the price is attractive, it is good to know exactly what you can expect out of the product. It's hard to turn down a good bargain. However, you don't want to be so unhappy with the television that you end up spending even more money on a new brand.