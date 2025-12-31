Users Are Making A Huge Mistake With Apple's iPhone Trade-In Program

Apple hasn't increased iPhone prices for several years, even though it has made significant changes to its iPhone lineup, like eliminating the cheaper 128GB versions from all iPhone models. While that's good news for consumers, the iPhone is still an expensive device. That's why it may be a good idea to use any carrier discounts, financing offers, and trade-in deals that can reduce the iPhone's price. Luckily for iPhone users, Apple offers a trade-in program that lets buyers turn in their old iPhone for credit that can be used for a new iPhone purchase.

In theory, that's the simplest trade-in option, as you're dealing directly with the vendor. But there is one big mistake you may be making when dealing with the Apple Trade-In program, one that's not immediately obvious: you're shipping your old phone back to Apple instead of bringing it to a retail store. These are the two options Apple offers. Customers can ship the old iPhone back to Apple or hand it in at a retail store.

Buyers have a 14-day window to ensure Apple gets the old iPhone. After that, Apple will evaluate the handset and determine whether the initial trade-in estimate still applies. Regardless of how you give Apple your old iPhone back, you should receive the same amount of credit. But that's not going to happen if the iPhone gets damaged in transit, which is a risk specific to shipping the handset using the kit Apple sends to your home. Apple can reduce the payout to make up for the damage, or offer you $0, after discovering the iPhone is damaged in a significant way.