Ford Reconfirms Apple CarPlay Support Isn't Going Anywhere

Ford's comments may be reassuring, but they're not exactly the news some Ford owners were waiting for. Ford cars do not support Apple's next version of CarPlay, the CarPlay Ultra experience that allows Apple to integrate the iPhone more deeply with the car. Ford CEO Jim Farley said in an interview with The Verge in late September that Ford doesn't like Apple's first version of CarPlay Ultra, which is why the carmaker has not embraced it. Farley suggested at the time that Apple may want too much control over the car via CarPlay Ultra.

"Are you going to allow OEMs to control the vehicles? How far do you want the Apple brand to go? Do you want the Apple brand to start the car? Do you want the Apple brand to limit the speed? Do you want the Apple brand to limit access?" the CEO asked rhetorically.

House's comments are being widely reported in late December, but the Barclays event happened in mid-November, several weeks after Farley's interview where he addressed the absence of CarPlay Ultra from Ford cars. The CFO may have wanted to make it clear that Ford may not appreciate the latest version of CarPlay, but the original Apple CarPlay experience isn't going to disappear from Ford cars. That's an important distinction to make to avoid alienating buyers.

Interestingly, House also said that Ford will "bring in Gemini in 2026 as soon as that's available." The CFO is likely referring to Gemini support for cars. Finally, House said that Ford will continue to develop its own native apps that will allow Ford to "get deeply connected" with its customers. According to House, some of Ford's latest apps and features "have just gone up about 20 points in engagement levels" from the previous SYNC4 version.