What Happens To Your TV When You Leave It On All The Time

Beyond the lifespan of the TV components themselves, there's also energy usage to consider. After all, a TV is an electronic component, and those take energy to run. How much? The total energy consumption really varies depending on the TV you're using, but TVs tend to pull anywhere from 50 to 200 watts, meaning that if you watch an average of three hours of media per day, you'll consume anywhere from 55 to 219 kilowatt hours per year.

While these are broad numbers, if you consider recent data about energy costs, you could be looking at more than 20 cents per kilowatt hour. Let's extrapolate that out. If that assumes you're using a TV for three hours per day, that could be $11 to $40 a year just for the TV. But what if you have a TV on for 8 hours a day? How about 10? It's easy to see how those numbers can add up.

It's not just the TV itself, though. Many people have their TVs connected to smart streaming devices or a sound system, often using eARC or ARC technology to have everything turn on and off together. That means that leaving your TV on could mean you're leaving multiple devices on at the same time. While it may not sound like a lot at first, the numbers can add up, and your electric bill could start to show it.