Sylvester Stallone's '90s Sci-Fi Movie Predicted The Future With Terrifying Accuracy

For any millennial growing up in the 1990s, Marco Brambilla's bonkers mash-up of action and science fiction, "Demolition Man," was simply unavoidable. Sylvester Stallone served as a draw for action enthusiasts, and Wesley Snipes was undoubtedly on the rise, along with actors such as Rob Schneider and Sandra Bullock, who later rejected a role in "The Matrix." Yet, perhaps the biggest appeal of this foolish blockbuster was its lighthearted and often mocking depiction of the future of 2032.

"Demolition Man" featured wild ideas that were laughable and highly improbable at the time. Yet, more than three decades later, we can see that many of them weren't nearly as far-fetched as we believed back then. In fact, it's kind of frightening how many of its future predictions turned out to be quite accurate about where we are now as a society, due to the technological inventions and other developments that became part of our everyday lives. From minor forecasts, such as Arnold Schwarzenegger becoming Governor of California after he was said to be president of the U.S. in the film, to Wesley Snipes' legal troubles in real life, "Demolition Man" got a lot of things right.

The most memorable ones, however, are the then-futuristic tech inventions of "Demolition Man," such as self-driving cars like Waymo today, GPS navigation systems, virtual reality interactions, video calls, voice and face recognition, and a hint at smartphones and tablets. All these appear in the movie in one way or another, oftentimes oddly, and mostly played for laughs while carrying the seed of the future. Regardless of how you feel about the film, it's undeniable that it managed to capture all these things with uncanny accuracy.