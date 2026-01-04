Dollar Tree's Sleek Wooden Crate Makes Cable Storage Simple For Just $1.25

Dollar Tree's wooden crate is both simple and customizable. Measuring at 3.15 inches wide, 5.5 inches long, and 2.36 inches tall, the storage vessel is pretty small, but it can be the perfect size for storing cables for your computer, printer, and other electronics. Better yet, you can easily stack these crates, should you require more space to store chargers, power adapters, USB drives, headphones, and spare batteries. Heck, since they are made of wood, you can glue, nail, or screw them together to ensure they stay connected. You could even build an entire wall of little crates, purchasing 24 of them for $30.

If you're feeling crafty, you can personalize your office space by staining or painting the crates, or attaching decorations like small charms or beads. Customer reviews on the Dollar Tree website are overall favorable, though some warn that the crates are much smaller than those commonly used to store fruits and vegetables.

So, if you've been trying to find a simple way to keep your home or workspace free of clutter, why not take the easy route with a wooden crate you can customize endlessly? At $1.25, this sleek crate — one of Dollar Tree's finds that are worth buying for your office space — is too good a deal to pass up. Whether it's a personal purchase or a gift for a tech lover who already has everything, sometimes the simplest options are the best, and boy, does this adorable little crate fall perfectly under that category.