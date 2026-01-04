Dollar Tree's Sleek Wooden Crate Makes Cable Storage Simple For Just $1.25
Remote work grew rapidly during COVID and remains a significant part of many workplaces — which means many of us sit at our battle stations all day. But as is often the case, when you get busy, it becomes more and more challenging to keep things tidy. With paperwork to print, devices constantly plugged in and unplugged, and meeting gear like microphones and cameras, your desk can quickly become tangled with endless cables.
Of course, there are many companies looking to sell you solutions to organize your clutter, but sometimes all you really need is a simple box of some kind to put things away. Although Dollar Tree might not be your go-to for storage solutions, it's currently offering a wooden crate with handles for your growing stable of cables. At only $1.25, the crate is small enough to fit on a desk or a nearby shelf when you need to keep your cables within arm's reach.
You can't beat the price, and the raw wood is perfect for painting or staining
Dollar Tree's wooden crate is both simple and customizable. Measuring at 3.15 inches wide, 5.5 inches long, and 2.36 inches tall, the storage vessel is pretty small, but it can be the perfect size for storing cables for your computer, printer, and other electronics. Better yet, you can easily stack these crates, should you require more space to store chargers, power adapters, USB drives, headphones, and spare batteries. Heck, since they are made of wood, you can glue, nail, or screw them together to ensure they stay connected. You could even build an entire wall of little crates, purchasing 24 of them for $30.
If you're feeling crafty, you can personalize your office space by staining or painting the crates, or attaching decorations like small charms or beads. Customer reviews on the Dollar Tree website are overall favorable, though some warn that the crates are much smaller than those commonly used to store fruits and vegetables.
So, if you've been trying to find a simple way to keep your home or workspace free of clutter, why not take the easy route with a wooden crate you can customize endlessly? At $1.25, this sleek crate — one of Dollar Tree's finds that are worth buying for your office space — is too good a deal to pass up. Whether it's a personal purchase or a gift for a tech lover who already has everything, sometimes the simplest options are the best, and boy, does this adorable little crate fall perfectly under that category.