5 Dollar Tree Finds Worth Buying For Your Office Space
Whether you work in a traditional office space or have a private office at home, proper organization is paramount to smooth, effective work. It's important to know exactly where you keep all of your assorted storage drives and PC peripherals so you can pull them out right away. If your office is trapped in a state of perpetual chaos, you can find what you need to tidy it up at your local Dollar Tree.
While a dollar store may not be the first place you'd think to visit for office essentials, Dollar Tree sells a variety of small gadgets and organizational aids. With a little creativity and DIY spirit, these products can be used to organize your files and gadgets, cut down on obnoxious wire clutter behind your desk, prop up your tablet for side work, and more. Naturally, all of these products cost no more than $1.50, making them a handy purchase for yourself or a cute gift for your favorite remote worker.
All of these products have received recommendations from home care publications and influencers on social media platforms like YouTube and TikTok.
Essentials Clear Plastic Desktop Organizer Drawers
Even if you have a particularly large desk, if you leave all of your files and thumb drives scattered all over the place, you'll swiftly run out of workable space. If you're lacking in horizontal space, perhaps the trick is to stack upwards instead. You can accomplish that with the Essentials Clear Plastic Desktop Organizer Drawers, available for $1.50 each at Dollar Tree.
These plastic organizer drawers are great for keeping your desk miscellany safe and gathered up. Each one has a five-inch sliding drawer with clear walls, so you can easily see what's inside of the compartment. What's nice is that these drawers are designed to fit snugly on top of each other, so you can buy a few and make a nice little stack for yourself. They only measure 5x5x1.75-in., so they won't take up too much space themselves.
Kris Osborne of Simply Recipes said these organizers were so useful, she bought four of them. She uses them all over her home, storing tools like markers and dryer sheets. Since they're relatively thin, she was able to place a strong magnet in the back of one and stick it directly to her refrigerator.
Tool Bench Hardware Storage Cases with Compartments
It's one thing to keep a junk drawer for assorted odds and ends on your desk, but what if you want to keep a certain kind of item separate and safe from everything else? If you have small wires, chargers, or disposable batteries you'd prefer to keep safely isolated, consider picking up a Tool Bench Hardware Storage case from Dollar Tree for $1.50.
As the name implies, this segmented plastic storage case is technically intended to store components like nails, screws, and bolts. However, you can use them to store pretty much anything sufficiently small, whether it's a charging brick, a couple of spare USB cables, or a portable battery for your phone. The case is made of solid plastic with a sealing lid, so you can pick it up and take it with you easily.
TikTok user Emma Villaneda, AKA thecraftedstudioco, demonstrated several handy test cases for this case around her home. Some standouts include using it to store the chargers and memory sticks for her camera, organizing various sizes of portable batteries, and creating her own first aid kit.
Jot Rectangular Peg Boards
Nobody likes having a tangled web of wires behind or below their office desk. It's messy, unorganized, and it's a major magnet for dust and debris. The best way to keep your wires organized is to give them a central point to wrap around, something you can accomplish with a Jot Rectangular Peg Board, available at Dollar Tree for $1.25.
These sturdy plastic boards make a great organizational focal point on your floor or wall for wrapping wires and hanging accessories. You can stick them to your wall or the side of your desk with some adhesive rinks and hang items using loop hooks, both of which are also available at Dollar Tree. With your peg board firmly in place, just wrap the wires from your PC and other assorted devices around the hooks, and the tangled chaos is finally organized.
Crafting YouTube channel This Beaded Life used several of these peg boards to create a large organizational wall, on which was hung various tools and lengths of wire. Their original organizer was made with four peg boards, but they were able to easily add two more to the mix for even more storage space.
Special Moments Small Metal Display Easels
Something you don't realize you need on your desk until the moment you need it is a sturdy spot to prop something up. Whether you want a sturdy point to prop up a photo of your favorite people or need a convenient spot to place your tablet for quick access, it's a little inconvenient to just lay stuff up against your monitor or speakers. If you need a good prop-spot, try a Special Moments Small Metal Display Easel, available at Dollar Tree for $1.25.
These small metal easels measure in at 4.75x2.875x3-in., and come in three colorations: gold, silver, and black. Ostensibly, they're just supposed to be used for displaying artwork or photos, but they're also perfectly sized to rest a small-to-mid-sized tablet upon. If you're multitasking on your desk and don't want to waste time grabbing your tablet with both hands, an easel will keep it propped up and facing you so you can manipulate it with just one hand.
Simply Recipes' Kris Osborne likes to make use of these easels in her kitchen, propping up either cookbooks or, indeed, her tablet, providing easy reference to text or video recipes while she's cooking.
Mini Desk Vacuums
When you spend enough time at a desk, you tend to stop noticing the little messes that accumulate around it. The occasional crumb from your midday snack, an old dust bunny bunched up in the corner, and other such contaminants can crop up before you know it. It's best not to leave these messes alone, lest ambient dust find its way into your PC ports and require you to deep-clean them. To keep things neat, try a Mini Desk Vacuum from Dollar Tree for $1.50.
These little 6-inch vacuum cleaners are designed to draw power from a USB source, whether it's a USB port on your work PC or a USB-compatible power strip. It's not the most powerful vacuum in the world, of course, but it's more than sufficient for capturing caked-on dust and loose crumbs in the area around your work desk. It's also good for removing surface-level dust and smudges from your keyboard and cleaning the dark corners of your desk drawers.
Returning one last time to Kris Osborne of Simply Recipes, she keeps one of these mini vacuums handy for dealing with micro-messes around her home, ones too small to warrant a full vacuum or dustpan. It's great to have in a kitchen or break room, as Osborne uses it to clean dropped crumbs around the toaster or bits of broken pasta in the pantry.
Even cheap products should have positive feedback
Even if you're purchasing cheap products at Dollar Tree, it would be nice to have some assurance of their quality before you start relying on them in your office. To get a degree of that assurance, we focused on products with positive feedback from either well-known home care publications like Simply Recipes or DIY influencers on platforms like YouTube and TikTok.