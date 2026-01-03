Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon's Forgotten Sequel Is Streaming On Netflix

With so much available on Netflix, it can be rather easy to accidentally beeline past certain content. From finding a Paul Dano sci-fi movie about humanity's future alongside AI or even just looking through some of the best games on Netflix, it isn't hard to miss something on the platform. However, if you're a fan of the 2000 film "Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon," you may be happy to know that its overlooked sequel is currently streaming. Though, some may think it's best to skip it.

Directed by the action choreographer and action director of the first film, "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny" from Netflix may invoke mixed reactions from anyone that's a fan of the original. Marred by a number of different creative and casting decisions, the film follows the story of a martial arts master (Michelle Yeoh) assembling a team to protect a sword with legendary status from a clan and its warlord (Jason Scott Lee).

Considering Roger Ebert gave the original "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" film 4-stars and stated it was "the most exhilarating martial arts movie I have seen," the sequel certainly had a lot riding on its shoulders. Even if it seems like no one cares about Netflix original movies, there's still a couple of other reasons why this film may often be forgotten — though viewers should judge for themselves as to whether or not it's worth their time.