Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon's Forgotten Sequel Is Streaming On Netflix
With so much available on Netflix, it can be rather easy to accidentally beeline past certain content. From finding a Paul Dano sci-fi movie about humanity's future alongside AI or even just looking through some of the best games on Netflix, it isn't hard to miss something on the platform. However, if you're a fan of the 2000 film "Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon," you may be happy to know that its overlooked sequel is currently streaming. Though, some may think it's best to skip it.
Directed by the action choreographer and action director of the first film, "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny" from Netflix may invoke mixed reactions from anyone that's a fan of the original. Marred by a number of different creative and casting decisions, the film follows the story of a martial arts master (Michelle Yeoh) assembling a team to protect a sword with legendary status from a clan and its warlord (Jason Scott Lee).
Considering Roger Ebert gave the original "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" film 4-stars and stated it was "the most exhilarating martial arts movie I have seen," the sequel certainly had a lot riding on its shoulders. Even if it seems like no one cares about Netflix original movies, there's still a couple of other reasons why this film may often be forgotten — though viewers should judge for themselves as to whether or not it's worth their time.
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon gets a sequel 16 years later
The original 2000 "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" by director Ang Lee is a favorite of both audiences and critics. Starring Chow Yun-Fat, Michelle Yeoh, and Chang Chen, among others, the film holds a 98% Tometometer score and a 86% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes. It also earned 132 award nominations and 102 wins after release, with the film notably being the first Mandarin-speaking film to get a Best Picture nod at the Academy Awards. The 2016 sequel, "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny," directed by Woo-Ping Yuen, on the other hand, isn't as highly regarded.
Currently, the sequel to this martial arts classic holds a 25% Tomatometer score and a 39% Popcornmeter score over on Rotten Tomatoes. In a 2016 review for The Guardian, critic Jordan Hoffman said, "'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny' isn't so much a continuation as a Xerox copy with cheap toner." Along with being released 16 years after the original, it doesn't help that only Michelle Yeoh returned for the sequel, as well as the film heavily relying on CGI rather than practical effects — something the original was rather famous for.
Unfortunately, the original "Crouching Tiger" isn't available to stream in the U.S., though you can rent it through Apple TV, Amazon Video, and Fandango at Home. However, you can determine for yourself how you feel about the sequel by checking it out on Netflix.