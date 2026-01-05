12 Useful iOS Features You Need To Start Using

Every year, Apple makes the iPhone better with new iOS features. With major announcements during the WWDC keynote in June, the company releases major software updates every few months with new and hidden features.

While some great features get improved over time, such as Apple's Focus Mode or the ability to customize the Home Screen and Lock Screen, others get forgotten or are never learned by most people just because Apple releases several changes in a row. Still, if you're always trying to take the most out of your iPhone, there are various not-too-well-known features the device has — for instance, the iPhone comes with cool, lesser-known shortcuts.

In this article, you'll get some iOS tips and tricks that you can use with the latest iPhones, but also if you have a device that doesn't have Apple Intelligence capabilities, such as the iPhone 15 or older. These are some useful iOS features you need to start using right away.