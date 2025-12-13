14 iOS Shortcuts You Didn't Know You Needed
Many users of Apple devices fall into a routine and use them the exact same way every day, never caring to explore the lesser-known iPhone tricks. However, every now and then, we come across a feature on our devices that makes us wonder how long it's been there, and iOS Shortcuts are a perfect example. They offer helpful automations that most users don't even realize they need in their daily lives. What makes iOS Shortcuts worth exploring is the small conveniences they bring to everyday tasks, like using a shortcut to capture ideas before you forget them.
Most of these shortcuts streamline minor annoyances that come from handling repetitive work manually. They can save a surprising amount of time. Apple offers a built-in gallery of shortcuts, but many are simple and only offer basic automation. Thankfully, the iOS community is incredibly active with automation enthusiasts who create unique shortcuts. We've handpicked a selection of the most useful ones for this list. To begin with, the first shortcut solves a problem most of us face.
Brainsaver
We have all been there in a situation where we wanted to use Instagram or any other social media app only for a couple of minutes, but suddenly an hour has disappeared from our day. To help with this, there is a shortcut called Brainsaver that keeps your scrolling in check. It automatically forces you out of apps you usually doomscroll on. Using this shortcut can give you a bit of control over your screen time. To get started, you can select which apps you want it to work on and set your preferred time limit for scrolling.
If your Focus mode is set to Sleep, the shortcut sends you a notification with custom text you can edit in the shortcut settings. Then, it immediately takes you back to the home screen. During other Focus modes, the shortcut allows you only your preferred time limit for scrolling. When that timer ends, it will interrupt you by closing the app. After you try this shortcut, you will realize how often your attention shifts away while checking your phone. It's especially useful when you pick up your device for a specific task and end up scrolling through a feed instead.
Save Parking Spot
At times, it can be quite frustrating to find the car when you park it somewhere in a rush and don't have time to memorize the location. Thankfully, the Save Parking Spot shortcut can help us deal with this specific issue. It logs your car's location as soon as you disconnect from your car's Bluetooth or Apple CarPlay. After this, the shortcut also sends you a notification with a map link. To get it working, you need to edit the home address field inside the shortcut.
Then, the shortcut won't bother you with unnecessary notifications when you're parking in your own driveway or garage. It can be especially helpful on days when you park your car in an unusual spot or head straight into work and forget to look around. Overall, this shortcut takes a small but annoying problem off your plate. When your day is already packed, having something this simple takes a bit of the burden off you.
iOS-ShareEasy
Transferring anything from an iPhone to a Windows device often feels like trying to solve a Rubik's Cube in the dark. It is difficult compared to the simplicity of using AirDrop, especially with Apple's recent push to make it more private in iOS 26.2. The iOS-ShareEasy shortcut can make this process easier by providing a similar convenience to Windows users. It can let you send your clipboard, photos, videos, or documents directly from your iPhone to your Windows device. Even more convenient is that the shortcut transfers files over your local network without relying on any other services. Getting it to work only takes a few simple steps. First, you need to install the open-source Windows server from GitHub.
After installing it, add the shortcut to your device, and replace the default URL with the one displayed on your PC by finding the "Text" variable at the beginning of the shortcut settings. You can even assign the shortcut to your Action Button, which has some great uses on the iPhone. Additionally, it appears in the share menu so that you can easily transfer files from there as well. The only concern is that this shortcut relies on your PC's IP address. For instance, if that changes, you'll need to update the URL in the shortcut settings every time it does. Thankfully, you can avoid this by assigning your PC a static IP address in your router settings.
Expense Manager
It's easy to lose track of money when we don't give much attention to where we're spending it. We all tell ourselves that we'll start tracking expenses properly. However, the motivation instantly disappears after opening a spreadsheet. An easier alternative is the Expense Manager shortcut, which provides a tracking system inside the Notes app. From a usability standpoint, it's relatively easy, not requiring you to switch between different apps or deal with complex templates. Each new expense you create becomes a dedicated note, and every cost you add follows the same pattern.
You only need to write the name of the item, add the "=" sign, and type the amount, because the shortcut uses that format to calculate totals and averages. Furthermore, you can organize multiple expenses into folders, such as one for personal expenses and another for savings. The shortcut also allows you to share expenses with your contacts. Thanks to its integration with Notes, everything is easy to edit and update. This shortcut can make expense tracking something most of us would stick with. It can also serve as a good starting point for managing your spending without overcomplicating it.
Reminders Random Draw
A long reminder list can feel overwhelming because the huge number of tasks on it can make your brain freeze. It's easy to sit there without knowing where to begin, and picking the first task can take longer than actually completing it. With this in mind, the Reminders Random Draw shortcut has been created to choose one for you by selecting a random incomplete reminder. It helps make long to-do lists manageable. You won't have to sit there wondering what to do first. Once the shortcut is downloaded, you can even add it to your home screen.
Using it is pretty straightforward. With only a single tap, it gives you a task to complete right away from your list. It even resurfaces old reminders you may have forgotten about. This shortcut can relieve the stress of choosing where to start on days when your mind feels too tired to even pick a task. If you're looking for more ways to make everyday tasks easier, there are a few free iPhone apps for productivity.
MedLog
Keeping track of your medications is challenging. It's hard to remember on busy days whether you've already taken a medicine or not. The MedLog shortcut solves this problem by remembering every detail for you. In simple words, it takes the stress out of medication tracking. The shortcut keeps a record of each medication. It tracks when the last dose was taken. You'll also see how often you need to take it and the amount required. This way, you don't have to remember all those details in your head.
Everything is stored in iCloud as well, so the information can be accessed across multiple devices. While iCloud is safe, there are still a few things you should never keep in cloud storage. That said, MedLog works by creating a detailed entry for each medication you're taking. When you add one, you can record the name, its type, and even the total number of doses in your prescription. The shortcut checks if enough time has passed since the previous dose, and also keeps a count of how many doses are remaining.
Meditative Breathing
Some days, meditating for the whole session feels like too much. You know it would help, but getting yourself to start is a real struggle. Moreover, staying focused on the rhythm isn't simple. Your thoughts can wander before you even notice. Thankfully, the Meditative Breathing shortcut streamlines this process. It turns meditation sessions into a guided routine that can fit into even your busiest schedule. In short, this shortcut helps you meditate without the pressure of making time for meditation. It is what most of us need on hectic days. When you first open the shortcut, it asks how many breathing repetitions you want to do.
Once you pick a number, the shortcut asks you to get ready. After that, your device switches to Do Not Disturb. This is necessary so nothing appears on the screen during the session. From there, the shortcut guides you through each step. The session begins with breathing in for a set number of seconds. Some breathing techniques require you to hold your breath. If it doesn't, the shortcut asks you to release your breath. It repeats this process until your chosen cycles are completed. After you're done, the shortcut logs the session into the Health app, and your device goes back to normal.
Health Check
Managing your health information can get tiring fast. Some details are saved in one app, while others end up in different places. After a while, everything starts to feel scattered all over the place. Moreover, many of us switch between different apps to check our steps or heart rate. The Health Check shortcut helps you avoid that mess by gathering the data you already have and showing it in one place. When you open it, the shortcut displays a list that shows your health stats. You'll see everything listed separately, like calories burned, resting heart rate, sleep duration, and your daily activity time.
Tap on whatever you want to check, and the shortcut displays the most recent numbers. It is also fully customizable. Some people track sleep more than steps, while others care more about exercise minutes. Therefore, the shortcut lets you remove what you don't want to use and keep the rest visible. Thus, keeping track of your stats is easier with all these details displayed side by side.
Get Me There
Your day should be free of worries about directions, trying to figure out how to get somewhere. Get Me There is a navigation shortcut that takes you from one place to another, no matter how you're getting there. When you open it for the first time, the shortcut asks for your destination and your preferred navigation service. Moreover, it can pull up directions for your upcoming calendar appointments. Here, you can also save places you often visit. For instance, you can save your home or work locations for quick access.
While you travel, the shortcut also shows nearby places. You can also notify someone when you're on your way and share your current location. Surprisingly, it works with all transport modes. There are different options that include driving, cycling, and more. It also lets you open Uber or Lyft directly from the shortcut. Using it is straightforward, as the shortcut asks only for the information it needs, when it needs it. There's no long setup process, which is typical of other navigation shortcuts like it.
DrinkTracker
Staying hydrated might seem minor, yet it really makes a noticeable difference on days when we hardly drink anything, with a huge drop in energy and focus giving a sense of fatigue. It is important to hit your recommended daily hydration amount, and having a shortcut that keeps you accountable can be pretty helpful. The DrinkTracker shortcut records water and other drinks. It logs almost everything related to drinking. You can track your intake without worrying about caffeine or missing your water goals.
Before you start, the shortcut asks permission to access the Apple Health app for logging. Afterward, it can record drinks of different types and sizes. You can also check your progress against your personal goals. Furthermore, the shortcut shows how alcohol or caffeine influences your hydration each day. It syncs seamlessly with Apple Health, allowing you to access your data across different devices. Over time, continuous usage of this shortcut can have noticeable benefits. You will experience a healthy change and feel much better when performing your everyday tasks.
Annotate
A lot of readers still prefer the feel of a real page. The little things make it special, such as highlighting favourite lines and folding the corners to mark them as reminders. Digital reading does not provide a similar experience, but it offers something of its own. Annotate brings a familiar pen-and-paper feel to iOS, along with several useful features. At the start, it asks for a few details. This includes the book's title, the author, and page count. It will also ask three personalized questions for the initial setup. After that, the shortcut is ready to use.
Using it, you can highlight multiple passages and review them later in the highlighted history section. There's also a feature that can be used to hear how certain words are pronounced, which gets results from a couple of search engines. Additionally, it keeps track of your detailed stats about reading progress. All in all, Annotate provides an experience that is a mix of both traditional reading and the convenience of smart reading. This is something that you'd never get solely from a physical book.
Weather Wear
We've all had those days where we step outside and instantly regret our outfit choice. Either we're underdressed for the chill air or overdressed for scorching heat. For these reasons, the Weather Wear shortcut takes the guesswork out of daily dressing for you by giving outfit suggestions based on the current weather in your area. It works as an outfit assistant that makes sure you're prepared for highs, lows, rain chances, UV index, and more without having to check your weather app. You can see outfit recommendations by the hour or as a morning, afternoon, and evening breakdown.
Moreover, the shortcut lets you adjust various settings. These include editing the clothing list, setting temperature thresholds for each item, and deciding which details appear in your weather summary. You can also choose how you want the info to be delivered, which can be a message, an alert, or even spoken by Siri. For a bit of fun, there's an experimental mode where Siri can read the forecast in voices like Yoda or a TV weatherman if you output via voice. Lastly, with automation, the shortcut can run every day and have your outfit suggestions ready before you even get out of bed.
Pocket Money Pro
Tracking your spending needs a lot of attention. For instance, small purchases pile up one after another, and it gets easy to lose track of where your money went. Checking multiple apps can get frustrating, not to mention how time-consuming it is. The Pocket Money Pro shortcut makes this entire process much simpler by providing a personal finance dashboard. After a quick setup on first launch, the shortcut takes you directly to its home screen. There, you can see your current balance and the four most recent transactions.
The shortcut lets you add transactions easily by selecting whether it's an expense or income. You only need to enter the amount and choose a category. Every entry is logged automatically, and the Transaction History shows more than just the last four records. A single tap on any transaction will show you a full breakdown, so you can see where you have spent your money. If you forget to log something, the Adjust Balance option lets you update your total in a few seconds.
Daily Photo Review
If you're the type of person who has a habit of photographing anything interesting you come across, the Photos app can fill up quickly with thousands of pictures. Over time, these pictures start to cover a significant amount of storage space on your Apple device, and it is challenging to decide which images you want to get rid of or keep. The Daily Photo Review shortcut helps tackle this problem by creating an automated way to review your pictures. Every day, it selects 100 random images for you to go through and delete or keep.
The shortcut never repeats the ones you've already checked, which helps your storage slowly clear up. To begin with, you first need to create two albums in your Photos app. You can name one "Daily Review" for the images the shortcut selects. The other one can be called "Reviewed Photos" to track the images you've already sorted. Once the shortcut is added, set a specific time for when it shows the pictures that fits your routine. While using it, you can even swipe up on a photo to find similar images in your camera roll to delete. Gradually, with continuous use, your available storage will improve, and you'll end up with a well organized photo library having only the necessary content.