14 iOS Shortcuts You Didn't Know You Needed

We have all been there in a situation where we wanted to use Instagram or any other social media app only for a couple of minutes, but suddenly an hour has disappeared from our day. To help with this, there is a shortcut called Brainsaver that keeps your scrolling in check. It automatically forces you out of apps you usually doomscroll on. Using this shortcut can give you a bit of control over your screen time. To get started, you can select which apps you want it to work on and set your preferred time limit for scrolling.

If your Focus mode is set to Sleep, the shortcut sends you a notification with custom text you can edit in the shortcut settings. Then, it immediately takes you back to the home screen. During other Focus modes, the shortcut allows you only your preferred time limit for scrolling. When that timer ends, it will interrupt you by closing the app. After you try this shortcut, you will realize how often your attention shifts away while checking your phone. It's especially useful when you pick up your device for a specific task and end up scrolling through a feed instead.