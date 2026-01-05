You Can Calibrate Your Smart TV Without Any Fancy Tools - Here's How

Once you've got your test image or pattern of choice loaded up on your TV, you can begin the calibration process. Open your TV's display settings and check the presets. If this is the first time you're doing this, it will probably be on a default, no-frills preset with a name like "Natural" or "Cinema." You want it to be on a neutral preset to get the most accurate calibration possible. If it's on a preset with more vivid, exemplified colors or brights, your end results may end up skewed, so switch it to a neutral one. You should also disable any enhancement settings like motion enhancement or dynamic contrast.

With the preset established, you can then go through the individual settings one by one to find the optimal levels. Check the contrast, brightness, color, tint, sharpness, and whatever other miscellaneous meters are present, adjusting them against the test patterns or images until it all looks right to your eyes. Brightness in particular should be specifically tested with a test pattern, turning the meter all the way up or down and then adjusting it until only part of the image is visible.

Once you've gotten all the levels where you want them, consider writing the levels down on a note or taking a picture of them with your phone. If, for example, you performed a factory reset on your Fire TV, you can use that note to quickly restore the levels to your custom preferences.