Aubrey Plaza's Overlooked X-Men Spin-Off Is A Must-Watch For Marvel Fans

When it comes to anything Marvel, you never really know who is going to show up in a series or movie. Robert Downey Jr. only agreed to star in "Avengers: Doomsday" with the Russo brothers, and it can be easy to forget that actors like Peter Dinklage appeared in 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War." For Aubrey Plaza, her strange role, closely tied to the protagonist of "Legion," may be surprising for some, but the series is definitely worth watching for anyone into all things Marvel.

Created by Noah Hawley — who also created "Alien: Earth," one of the best sci-fi shows in 2025 — "Legion's" story follows David Haller (Dan Stevens), a young man who received a schizophrenia diagnosis in his youth. After moving from a variety of institutions during his life, Haller meets a fellow patient named Syd (Rachel Keller). Haller then learns that his hallucinations may be horrifyingly real, leading him to join forces with a team that has its own special powers. Along with Stevens, Keller, and Plaza, the series also stars Jeremie Harris and Amber Midthunder.

As of this writing, the series holds an average 91% critics' score and an 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. In a 2017 Polygon review for the first season, critic Julia Alexander says, "It almost feels like a show about mutants doesn't deserve to be this good, but 'Legion' demonstrated what the future of comic book adaptations on both TV and film should look like."