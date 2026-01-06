This Is Considered The Most Disappointing Computer Brand In Terms Of Customer Satisfaction

When purchasing a new computer, most of us focus on certain key elements to guide our buying decisions. How much the computer will cost, how much memory it has, and its size can be common considerations depending on your PC needs. However, we don't always consider which computer brand is ranked more favorably over others as a key decision point. Perhaps we should because, according to 2025 data from the American Customer Satisfaction Index, the most disappointing computer brand is Acer.

Acer has been around for about half a decade. It sells computers and computer accessories including laptops, gaming monitors and keyboards, desktop computers, tablets, headsets and audio components, and more. As of the time of this writing, Acer's website is featuring an Aspire 14 AI Laptop for $1,049 and an Acer Iconia Tab M10 Tablet for $180. Those prices aren't so bad.

There is a lot to consider when buying a computer, but next time you are in the market and see an Acer brand, look beyond just the price tag and features. Unfortunately, Acer has a reputation for hardware not lasting and poor customer support for repairs. However, Acer's lower price point may make up for those issues.