5 Of The Most Overlooked Free Apps Actually Worth Installing

If you're someone who likes to eat healthy or is conscious about the cosmetics you're putting on your body, Yuka is an excellent app that's certainly worth considering. It can give you the positives and negatives of a product with just a simple scan. For example, if you spot a packet of cereal on a store shelf, you can scan it with Yuka and get details like which additives it uses, how much sugar it includes, and whether it has any fiber. Similarly, for cosmetics, Yuka can tell you about the ingredients and how much potential risk they pose to your body.

The app has a database of over 4 million food products and 2 million beauty products, making it pretty likely that you'll find the item you're thinking of purchasing on it. Yuka also recommends similar options that are better for your health than the one you're looking at, if available. The app also claims that it doesn't receive financing from brands or manufacturers. With that said, it's always a good idea to do a bit of independent research about things you're consuming or applying to your body, rather than blindly trusting the word of a single source. You can download Yuka for free on both Android and iOS.