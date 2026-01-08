This One TV Setting Might Be Ruining Your Screen's Brightness

Fortunately, it's relatively easy to turn off the Eco Mode on most TVs. All you need is to figure out the location of this option in your TV's settings. Different manufacturers have it placed at different locations in their menu, so it's typically best to consult the TV manual or reach out to the manufacturer. That said, here are some quick instructions for TVs from major smart TV brands in the U.S.

Samsung: Navigate to Settings > General > Power and Energy Saving and disable Energy Saving Solution. Also, turn off Brightness Optimization on the same page.

Hisense: Go to Settings > Picture > General > Picture Mode. Change it to Filmmaker Mode or one of the Theater Modes for good visual quality.

LG: Under Settings > All Settings > General > Energy Saving, toggle Energy Saving Step from Auto to Off. Additionally, ensure that your TV's picture mode is not Eco or Auto Power Save.

TCL: On the Google TV version, head to All Settings > System > Power & Energy and turn off Energy Saver. On its Roku TVs, you will get a Power Saving mode option under Settings > System > Power. Turn the available options off to disable the Eco Mode.

Sony: Like TCL's Google TV models, Sony's televisions — that also run Google TV – have the Energy Saver option under All Settings > System > Power & Energy. Toggle it off for a better viewing experience.