Tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) have been a staple of the automotive industry since 2007, and they don't appear to be going anywhere in the near future. While they're a welcome tool when functioning correctly, it can be frustrating to see your TPMS warning light up the moment the temperature drops below freezing. It can be equally upsetting to check your tire pressure shortly after, only to discover that your PSI is exactly where it should be. This raises the question: Are TPMS sensors actually reliable?

Generally speaking, your best bet is always to confirm your tire pressure with some type of manual gauge, because TPMS sensors aren't always reliable. We would give this advice even if you knew your vehicle had state-of-the-art TPMS sensors that never fail. You can even invest in this ETENWOLF Tire Pressure Gauge on Amazon, or in a digital one we highlighted as one of the best car gadgets for under $50.

Much like any other vehicle sensor, your tire's TPMS rig is prone to failure, especially if you've been driving your vehicle for more than a few years. This isn't just a gas car problem either: Electric vehicles, which require special tires, are also monitored by TPMS sensors, and most modern vehicles use direct TPMS. This is a system wherein each tire contains a battery-powered sensor that measures pressure and transmits that data wirelessly to the car. Those batteries typically last five to 12 years, after which the sensor can begin sending intermittent or incorrect readings. In some cases, your TPMS light may permanently stay lit. To the driver, this may look like a faulty system, even though the sensor is simply reaching the end of its lifespan.