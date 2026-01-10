AI Voice Cloning Apps Should Terrify You - Here's Why

The arrival of AI software, like ChatGPT, has opened the door to new ways for scammers to trick people. Scammers may use AI chatbots like TerifAI, which supports voice cloning to target unsuspecting victims. They'll pretend to be loved ones in an emergency, superiors asking for financial transactions, or well-known celebrities endorsing specific investments. The goal is to convince the victim to act, and AI voice cloning apps are easy to find and use. They only need a few seconds of audio to clone someone's voice, and some of them may not have enough security guardrails in place to prevent abuse. You should be worried about voice cloning threats and second-guess any suspicious voice calls in the future.

A Consumer Reports investigation from March 2025 highlighted the risks associated with voice cloning apps. The non-profit looked at six apps that use AI to offer voice cloning capabilities, finding that four of them don't do enough to ensure that the person doing the cloning has the consent of the speaker. The report names ElevenLabs, Speechify, PlayAI, and Lovo as the four apps that had no technical mechanism to confirm speaker consent, as of last March. Descript and Resemble AI are the two apps that made abuse harder, but Consumer Reports still found ways to bypass protection.

To test these apps, Consumer Reports tried to create voice clones from publicly available audio, a scenario a scammer might employ. A malicious individual may look for voice samples from social media when targeting an individual. The audio may be used with voice cloning services to create the desired outputs. Some of the companies Consumer Reports studied said that they have protections in place, like watermarking recordings or using a database of deepfakes, but those protections may be insufficient.