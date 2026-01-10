Amazon Prime Vs. Costco Gold Star: Which Membership Is Better For Tech?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're planning on buying new tech on a semi-consistent basis, it would be in your best interest to mitigate that cost with a store membership. When it comes to such hefty purchases, two major options that spring to mind are Amazon Prime and Costco Gold Star. Both of these memberships have their perks when shopping for new electronics, with Costco offering attractive bonuses for members like extended warranties, and Amazon having a generally better selection of products.

While having both memberships under your belt would likely provide you the highest degree of flexibility when shopping for new tech, not everyone can afford it. As such, you might need to weigh the perks of Costco and Amazon to determine which would provide you the greatest value. In broad terms, it comes down to whether you want the best possible deals on the widest variety of products from Amazon or Costco's post-purchase care perks to help ensure that your new purchase stays functional for as long as possible.