Finland's Military Is The New Home To The Most Expensive Fighter Jet In The World

Billed as the most expensive fighter jet in the world, the F-35A Lightning II costs about $82.5 million per jet, with the engine alone costing around $20.4 million. The F-35 program's lifetime cost is estimated to be about $2 trillion. But it's also important to consider that, not only is this model technologically advanced, but it's also designed to combine the capabilities of several fighter jets — all meant for specific tasks — into one, and all under the umbrella of stealth. It effectively replaces multiple aging fighter types that are retired or soon to be, including F-16s, F/A-18C/Ds, AV-8B Harriers, F-15s, Tornados, and more. But perhaps more interesting, Finland has recently taken delivery of the expensive fighter at Lockheed Martin's production facility in Fort Worth, Texas. It's part of an upcoming 64-jet program which will start receiving physical deliveries in 2026.

This is happening as next-gen warfare is gearing up, involving hydrogen-powered stealth tanks or tanks with hybrid powertrains like the new M1E3 Abrams, as well as "fifth-generation" battle submarines. Modern warfare will be highly advanced, and fought with technologically superior weaponry — not unlike the new Lockheed Martin F-35A and F-35B fighter jets.

Finland's decision to acquire the new F-35A highlights its mission to improve air combat capabilities, replacing an aging fleet, and gear up its overall defense portfolio to match the new worldwide direction of modern warfare. Shared during a press update from Lockheed Martin, Finland's Minister of Defence, Antti Häkkänen, said the country is "investing heavily in national industrial capabilities through industrial participation," and that the move will benefit "the F-35 program not just locally but also at a more global level." Finland, as part of NATO, is one of 20 allied nations with plans for the new aircraft, including 13 in Europe. The first aircraft will arrive in Finland in 2026, and will be rolled out for use shortly after.