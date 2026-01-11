5 Of The Worst 4K Blu-Rays That You Should Avoid

The world of film lovers can be a fickle one. Viewers demand the very best in terms of visual fidelity when a new physical media release is announced. It only makes sense then that when a new medium hits the market, it should be better than what came before. DVD looks better than VHS, Blu-ray outclasses DVD, and free streaming services offer cost-saving convenience. This means that 4K Blu-rays should be the current peak of the home media format, especially if you have the player and TV that can take full advantage. And there exist a number of fantastic 4K Blu-ray releases that should be in every movie lover's collection.

The problem arises when movie studios don't take the care to remaster their films to take advantage of the format. From not working from the original negatives and remastering each frame, to scrubbing away the film grain that gave life and warmth to so many films, studios often seem to care very little for the movies that helped define them. The following 4K Blu-ray releases are considered some of the worst by film buffs across the internet and should be avoided, especially if you already own the movie on another format.