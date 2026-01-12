This $15 Amazon Gadget Can Save You Hundreds In Batteries
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Lenink AC power supply and full-power batteries are an interesting alternative to spending money on regular batteries without investing in rechargeable models. You can buy a kit for $15.99 on Amazon, replace AA batteries in compatible electronics, and stop swapping batteries — at least on products that don't need to be moved around, such as holiday lighting, strip lights, and similar accessories. You could save money with a product like this, even considering the low cost of Costco's inexpensive Kirkland batteries and Amazon Basics' equally cheap options.
Here's how Lenink's adapter and batteries work: The system delivers a continuous power supply to the battery-powered product thanks to an ultra-thin and flat cable connected to a core dummy battery. When all three AA batteries are inserted into the product and the power adapter is plugged into an outlet, the adapter supplies power as long as it's plugged in. Since these dummy batteries are actually part of the adapter, not rechargeable batteries, you never need to charge or replace them.
These batteries and the power adapter are meant for devices that require low electrical current — the system outputs 4.5 volts and 1 A. So, they aren't capable of powering anything that draws a lot of electricity, but they are perfect for accessories like holiday signs, strip lights, clocks, and other low-power electronics.
What users have to say about the Lenink AC and battery power supply kit
The Lenink AA battery and power adapter kit currently has over 2,400 global reviews on Amazon with a score of 4.7 out of 5 stars. In addition, 86% of those reviews are rated five stars, with a further 9% rated as four stars, totaling 95% of all reviews at four stars or higher, which shows customers really like this kit. While a bit on the nose, commenters say it's a "battery saver," an "awesome" replacement, and that it's both "very clever" and "works perfectly" for their needs. One reviewer even claims they're ditching batteries for holiday displays.
But it's not all positive. Some of the one-star reviews mention that the batteries must be positioned just right to work. Other customers question the product's overall reliability and point out potential overheating issues, but Lenink claims that the kit and batteries are built with overcurrent, overcharge, and short-circuit protections. Another downside is that your accessory will lose all mobility it would have with regular batteries, so the adapter is not useful for products like remote controls.
At $15.99, if you have any low-power lighting or devices that you want to test these with, it might be worth giving the kit a try at that price. Even when sorting through some of the most popular battery brands on the market, the Lenink price is reasonable for something that delivers continuous power. It's not just about the money saved on battery replacements but also the time spent going to the store to pick up new ones or ordering them online. Your time is precious.