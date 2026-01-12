This $15 Amazon Gadget Can Save You Hundreds In Batteries

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Lenink AC power supply and full-power batteries are an interesting alternative to spending money on regular batteries without investing in rechargeable models. You can buy a kit for $15.99 on Amazon, replace AA batteries in compatible electronics, and stop swapping batteries — at least on products that don't need to be moved around, such as holiday lighting, strip lights, and similar accessories. You could save money with a product like this, even considering the low cost of Costco's inexpensive Kirkland batteries and Amazon Basics' equally cheap options.

Here's how Lenink's adapter and batteries work: The system delivers a continuous power supply to the battery-powered product thanks to an ultra-thin and flat cable connected to a core dummy battery. When all three AA batteries are inserted into the product and the power adapter is plugged into an outlet, the adapter supplies power as long as it's plugged in. Since these dummy batteries are actually part of the adapter, not rechargeable batteries, you never need to charge or replace them.

These batteries and the power adapter are meant for devices that require low electrical current — the system outputs 4.5 volts and 1 A. So, they aren't capable of powering anything that draws a lot of electricity, but they are perfect for accessories like holiday signs, strip lights, clocks, and other low-power electronics.