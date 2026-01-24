5 Essential Windows Apps You Won't Find On Linux

At the top of the list of Windows apps not supported on Linux is Microsoft Word. Word is often a mandatory app for many careers, from the writing and editing world to administrative assistants. Worse, many of Word's key features are locked within the desktop app, the very app that isn't available on Linux. If you require specific layout or view options, you won't find them in the online version of Word. The same goes for macros and form scripts. Basically, a lot of the advanced formatting is missing from Word's online app on Linux.

The online version of Word is free to use, while the official desktop app is part of Microsoft's 365 subscription (which starts at $9.99 a month). Thus, an incentive is needed to differentiate the two versions, such as paywalled features. So even though Microsoft Word is accessible on Linux as a free web app, the desktop app remains essential on Windows. There is simply no way around it: if your job or school requires you to use one of Word's paywalled formatting features, such as page orientation, you'll be doing so on a supported OS, such as Windows.

If you're intent on using Linux, there are a few Word alternatives available. Google Docs works well because it has always been available for free as a web app, and that won't change anytime soon. It's dependable, works offline, and continues to gain new features. But if you require something that's OS-native, there's always LibreOffice Writer, which is free and open source and offers solid Microsoft Office compatibility across Linux, macOS, and Windows. While these apps won't be able to recreate Word's functionality 1:1, keeping Word essential on Windows, it never hurts to check out the competition.