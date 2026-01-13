This Sleek Accessory Can Make Your Older TV Feel New Again

When HDMI hit the scene, CRT TVs could still be purchased brand-new (your best bet at finding CRT tech these days is shopping at a thrift store). This means you might own a CRT that actually has an HDMI port or two. That said, these aren't the kind of HDMI connections that can interface with a soundbar in the way modern TVs do. Soundbars and other home theater systems use HDMI ARC or eARC to send audio from the TV back into the speaker system, and ARC didn't debut until 2009 with the HDMI 1.4 standard. CRT sets were starting to fade by the mid-2000s, which means it's unlikely that even a brand-new CRT purchased in 2008 had ARC capabilities.

What you have a much better chance of finding are RCA audio outputs — the familiar red and white plugs. To connect a soundbar, you'll need a model that includes RCA inputs or an auxiliary (3.5mm) input. If your soundbar has only the latter, you can use an RCA-to-aux adapter, which is usually sold separately, to connect your soundbar to your CRT set. You'll want to be extra mindful of your TV and soundbar dimensions when mixing and matching, too. Older CRTs often required bulky stands and other furniture to accommodate their weight, with many of these units designed for smaller viewing spaces. If it looks like a soundbar is going to cut into your viewing space, you could always mount it to the wall above your TV with a soundbar mounting kit.

It can be difficult to part ways with a great TV that refuses to die, but missing crucial dialogue because of subpar TV speakers is problematic. Thankfully, a soundbar solves many of these problems without an extensive or difficult installation.