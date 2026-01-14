Succession's Sarah Snook Starred In 2025's Most Underrated Thriller Series
One of the more interesting, if not ironic, byproducts of the massive influx of new TV content from companies like Netflix and HBO is that the bar for excellence is continuously getting higher and higher. As TV viewers become more sophisticated, creators need to up their game accordingly. As a result, when a show today is capable of keeping even seasoned TV viewers on the edge of their seats, it's a remarkable achievement.
As a seasoned TV aficionado myself, the best show I watched over the past few months wasn't on HBO or Netflix. Rather, the show I can't stop thinking about since I saw it is Peacock's relatively new thriller titled "All Her Fault." Starring Sarah Snook of "Succession" fame (which earned a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score for its final season), "All Her Fault" presents viewers with a gripping story, intense dramatic moments, and absolutely unpredictable twists and turns.
The show centers on a mother (played by Snook) who goes to pick up her son from a playdate only to find out that there was no playdate to begin with. This supposed playdate was orchestrated via a fake text. Meanwhile, Snook's son was kidnapped from his school by the very person who sent the text. This heartbreaking and emotional scene is how the show starts off — the intrigue begins just 30 seconds into the first episode, and the show doesn't slow down from there.
All Her Fault is a well thought out thriller
While the premise of the show is familiar – a family searching for a kidnapped child – the execution is incredibly impressive. The plot lines are expertly constructed and delivered with masterful pacing. While some shows bombard viewers with obvious twists or too many surprises too quickly, "All Her Fault" unfolds gradually. Conclusions about who might be responsible aren't overtly obvious, but are rather left up to the viewer to figure out. Consequently, when a twist comes along that turns a previous conclusion on its head, the impact is immediate. The deliberate and measured pacing makes the show feel authentic as opposed to manufactured.
What's more, the series does a brilliant job of letting tension build between a wide array of characters, all of whom are absolutely integral to the show. Every detail matters and every conversation has a purpose. There's absolutely no filler, which makes the show consistently engaging and very bingeable.
In a testament to the show's stellar writing, the series achieves the rare feat of creating characters who are neither fully good or evil. The characters are simply real people with their own flaws and redeeming qualities. This makes it challenging to figure out who might be responsible for the kidnapping, which, of course, helps the show maintain momentum.
If you haven't yet watched the show, I can't recommend it enough. Notably, the show became a breakaway hit when it premiered in early November. In the first three weeks after its debut, the series generated 46 million hours of watch time, according to Variety, and in the process, became Peacock's most watched original series in its history. If you're not a subscriber, look for the Apple TV+ and Peacock promotion where you can subscribe to both streaming services at a discounted rate.
