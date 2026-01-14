Succession's Sarah Snook Starred In 2025's Most Underrated Thriller Series

While the premise of the show is familiar – a family searching for a kidnapped child – the execution is incredibly impressive. The plot lines are expertly constructed and delivered with masterful pacing. While some shows bombard viewers with obvious twists or too many surprises too quickly, "All Her Fault" unfolds gradually. Conclusions about who might be responsible aren't overtly obvious, but are rather left up to the viewer to figure out. Consequently, when a twist comes along that turns a previous conclusion on its head, the impact is immediate. The deliberate and measured pacing makes the show feel authentic as opposed to manufactured.

What's more, the series does a brilliant job of letting tension build between a wide array of characters, all of whom are absolutely integral to the show. Every detail matters and every conversation has a purpose. There's absolutely no filler, which makes the show consistently engaging and very bingeable.

In a testament to the show's stellar writing, the series achieves the rare feat of creating characters who are neither fully good or evil. The characters are simply real people with their own flaws and redeeming qualities. This makes it challenging to figure out who might be responsible for the kidnapping, which, of course, helps the show maintain momentum.

If you haven't yet watched the show, I can't recommend it enough. Notably, the show became a breakaway hit when it premiered in early November. In the first three weeks after its debut, the series generated 46 million hours of watch time, according to Variety, and in the process, became Peacock's most watched original series in its history. If you're not a subscriber, look for the Apple TV+ and Peacock promotion where you can subscribe to both streaming services at a discounted rate.

