Google Unveils Ambitious Gmail Overhaul, And It's All About AI﻿

Google on Thursday announced an ambitious plan to make Gmail an even more capable tool, as long as you want to use some of the new Gemini-powered features Google has added to the app. The list includes Suggested Replies (a more personalized version of Smart Replies), AI Overviews (similar to Google Search), Help Me Write, Proofread, and AI Inbox. The latter is the most significant of them all, representing an overhaul of the Gmail experience, where the built-in AI can offer a quick at-a-glance summary at the current state of the inbox, and list the priorities.

The new AI features will be available to free Gmail consumers rather than Workspace customers initially. Google will roll them out in the U.S. with support for English. Some of the features will be available for free, including Suggested Replies, AI Overviews, and Help Me Write. AI Overviews and Proofread will require a premium Gemini subscription, including Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. AI Inbox availability will be more limited, as Google will roll it out to Trusted Testers while the feature is in testing. AI Inbox will roll out more broadly later this year.

Importantly, Google announced privacy protections for the new Gmail features. The AI tools are powered by Gemini 3, which will process Gmail requests in an isolated, secure privacy architecture. Google said during a briefing that BGR attended that it won't train future versions of its AI models on email content, and that the user is always in control. That said, some questions remain about the way Gmail processes and handles the new AI features.