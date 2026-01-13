4 Underrated Samsung Gadgets You're Missing Out On
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Samsung phones, tablets, and smart TVs are some of the best products on the market within their categories. But while everyone focuses on the best Samsung Galaxy phones and QLED TVs, other gadgets the company produces are overlooked to the point where you may not even be aware that a handful of Samsung device accessories exist.After all, Samsung is one of the world's largest electronics companies, so its product catalog is also extensive.
If you're invested in the Samsung software or hardware ecosystem, you could be missing out on some gadgets that can improve your current digital experience. If your phone is running low on battery and you're stuck in a meeting, Samsung has a gadget for that. If your phone is almost out of storage and you have a day's worth of photos to take, a Samsung gadget can help you free some space. Such devices can easily escape the attention of the masses, so let's explore some Samsung gadgets you may be missing out on.
Samsung USB-C flash drive
Additional storage space can come in handy, whether your primary device is a phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop PC. For extra storage on the go, the Samsung USB-C flash drive is a convenient gadget. It comes in 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB options, with the 64 GB version priced at just $20 and the maxed-out 512 GB version going for $82.
Speed and portability are highlights of this flash drive. Its USB-C interface delivers 400 MB/s read speeds, allowing the flash drive to transfer 4 GB files in just 11 seconds. The drive is sleek enough to fit in most backpack compartments and pants pockets. It's a great storage solution if you need to back up your mobile photos or often move large files between different devices.
While the Samsung USB-C flash drive can be useful in certain situations, it may not be the best solution for every storage need. Because it maxes out at 512 GB, many users may need to purchase several to meet their storage needs. External hard drives can provide much more storage space at relatively low prices, and even a portable solid-state drive could offer better dollar value per gigabyte.
Samsung 10,000 mAh battery pack
Those who tend to drain their phone's battery before the end of the day can turn to the Samsung 10,000 mAh battery pack. It's priced at $32 and allows you to charge up any USB-C-compatible device. Since it comes with two USB-C ports, you can charge multiple devices at once.
What sets this portable battery pack apart from many others is its 25-watt power delivery. That allows for fast charging output, meaning you won't have to wait long to get your phone up and running again if it runs out of battery. It also means you can plug your phone in and set it in a drawer, off to the side of your desk, or in a backpack with the charger without leaving it near an outlet with a traditional charger.
Capacity is often a huge limitation of these products, even of the best battery packs like this one. With a 10,000 mAh battery pack, you can expect about one to two full phone charges before the pack itself needs recharging. If you're using it on larger tablets, this number will be slightly lower. But if your mobile ecosystem consists of earbuds, smartwatches, phones, and other smaller devices, this Samsung battery pack should get you through the day.
Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen
Movie buffs and gamers should get a kick out of the Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen, a smart projector that can easily be overlooked when it comes to entertainment. It allows you to set up a smart theater just about anywhere, as it is capable of automatically leveling and focusing to suit its setup environment. This AI-powered Samsung projector features all-in-one image optimization that produces a cinema-quality image.
Samsung has loaded the Freestyle Gen 2 with Gaming Hub, which lets you stream games from services like Xbox without the console. You can access all kinds of content with the device, including Samsung TV Plus and its catalog of over 250 free live TV channels. The device's interface is built on Tizen OS, giving you access to other streaming services as well.
The Freestyle 2nd Gen is a versatile device that can be set up in any room of your house and outdoors. It is also, however, quite expensive and regularly sells for $800, which might be more than the casual viewer is willing to spend. That's in the same price range as many capable smart TVs, but if portability is important for your viewing needs, the Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen is an interesting gadget to consider.
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2
Apple AirTags are a pretty well-known tracking device, but Samsung makes a similar gadget. The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 is a great way to keep track of keys, wallets, and other things that can easily get lost or stolen. It's also a great way to track your luggage when traveling. The Galaxy SmartTag2 is regularly priced at $30 and gets frequent discounts throughout the year.
This is a solid device, and adding one or several to your gadget lineup could be useful if you're constantly carrying important belongings. It comes with IP67 water and dust resistance, which allows you to keep track of personal belongings at the beach, pool, or even during nature and wildlife travel. The Galaxy SmartTag2 is designed for ease and convenience when attaching it to belongings.
Compatibility is one drawback of the Galaxy SmartTag2. It's designed to work with full functionality only with Samsung Galaxy devices. Third-party apps can open the Galaxy SmartTag2 to other Android devices, but Samsung has its own hardware in mind with this gadget, and it's likely to perform best when paired with other Galaxy devices.
How we selected these Samsung gadgets
From smart refrigerators to washing machines, and from mobile devices to wireless earbuds, Samsung has a lot of products on the market. Here, we focused on finding some of its gadgets and accessories that can be viewed as underrated simply because they're not well-known. Products that get attention, like the latest phones and smartwatches, could hardly be called "underrated" by that standard, so we kept our focus on lesser-promoted and lesser-recognized devices.
We also considered versatility and practicality. The gadgets selected were chosen because they solve some form of everyday inconvenience, whether that's a dead battery, a lack of storage space, a lost set of keys, or a desire to kick back with some entertainment. Each product delivers value that tech enthusiasts won't want to miss out on.