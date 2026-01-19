Never Clean A TV With A Microfiber Cloth After Dropping It - Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

To get the best experience out of your TV, you have to do more than calibrate the display. You also need to keep the TV clean, especially the screen, which can collect dust and smudges. The best way to keep the panel clean is by using a microfiber cloth. TV vendors, including LG, Samsung, and Sony, all recommend using microfiber cloths to clean their displays. They also advise cleaning the screen without any chemical substances. Water, applied directly to the cloth instead of the screen, is the main choice for dealing with stubborn smudges. But if you happen to drop the microfiber cloth on the ground or furniture, you should not continue your TV cleaning process until you've cleaned it. Microfiber material can pick up debris from the surface it landed on with ease. That debris can then scratch the TV screen and leave permanent marks.

The LG, Samsung, and Sony support documents don't explain what you should do if you drop your microfiber cloth. They don't advise users to replace it, though Sony recommends you use three cloths: a dry one for dusting, a slightly dampened cloth for smudges and fingerprints, and an additional dry cloth for finishing. If one of them is dropped, you can easily replace it with one of the others.

Apple, which doesn't manufacture TV sets of its own but sells plenty of products with displays and its own microfiber Polishing Cloth, has support documents on cleaning screens with microfiber cloths. For example, the company says that if the cloth is "dropped outdoors or on a dirty surface, do not use it to clean the cover glass until it has been thoroughly cleaned." The same policy can be applied to any microfiber cloth you may own when cleaning products with displays, including TVs.