5 Cheap Audiophile Gadgets That Can Level Up Your Music Experience

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you read our article about the FiiO Snowsky DAC/Amp, you know that a little money can go a long way toward making your phone's audio sound great. We decided to double down on this idea to bring you a full roundup of cheap audio gadgets that'll help you take your listening to the next level — covering everything from headphones and mobile accessories to in-home speakers and more.

The thing about high-end audio is that money doesn't always equate to the best sound. Sure, spending more on the right audiophile headphones can pay dividends in quality, but that higher spend doesn't necessarily deliver equivalent value. However, there are a few areas where people often cut corners. Whether you're using mediocre headphones and need to breathe some life into them or you've got a speaker setup at home that could use a little boost, we've got some options to suit you.