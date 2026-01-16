How To Increase The Lifespan Of Your Apple AirTags

Apple doesn't make it easy to tell how long does an AirTag's battery life will last. As a matter of fact, you'll only receive notifications when the battery levels of the item tracker get low or hit critical levels and only then by making a casual chime. To find out whether your AirTag is at risk of dying, open the Find My app on your phone, tap the item's tab and check each item tracker you have individually.

If you can see a battery indicator, this means your battery life is low and you might need to do a replacement with new CR2032 battery. If you can't see the indicator, it means you still have enough juice to use the item tracker's full capabilities. That said, it's unclear whether you have another day of battery life, a week, or a few months.

I own several AirTags, and since their release in 2021, I have had to change the battery inside each a few times. In my experience, you can continue using your AirTag for a few weeks after receiving a low-level battery warning. But, if you misplace the item it's tracking, it might get trickier to find. Apple says some of the AirTag's functions become unavailable when your batter gets low. While the company doesn't specify which functions are at risk, we know the AirTag only functions to track items, so it's safe to assume these capabilities become less reliable.