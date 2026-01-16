5 Of The Most Useful USB Gadgets You Can Find On Amazon Under $40

USB, or Universal Serial Bus, has become a common denominator across devices from every corner of the world. And while it was previously looked at as only a connector for keyboards, mice, and external storage devices, its functionality has grown immensely over time. Today, you'll find a lot of handy gadgets built exclusively to support USB ports, both A and C. In fact, the increasing adoption of USB-C has made these gadgets even more useful, as you can now use them across laptops, smartphones, and other devices.

And realistically, there's no better place to browse USB gadgets than Amazon. It offers fast delivery, painless returns, and an enormous catalog — if a USB gadget exists, it's probably listed there. However, finding useful USB gadgets on Amazon can be a tiring task because of the wealth of options available. Also, while their low price tags can be tempting, it's important to steer clear of gimmicky products that add no value.

To help you out, we've reviewed hundreds of listings and found the five most useful USB gadgets you can buy on Amazon right now. Our selection includes a wide variety of products, from USB rechargeable batteries to a portable vacuum cleaner, a dual-USB flash drive, a gorgeous USB clock fan, and a USB security key. Together, they not only improve your quality of life and elevate your setup's aesthetic appeal but also enhance your digital privacy. Better yet, every one of them is priced under $40.