When the U.S. military launched an unarmed nuclear missile in November 2025, it caused some people to wonder where the President of the United States goes during a nuclear war. The answer is a converted Boeing 747 known as the National Airborne Operations Center, a roaming command and control center equipped with advanced communication systems and a structure reinforced against nuclear shockwaves. Like much of the country's nuclear defense infrastructure, America's command and control operations depend on technology that is a lot older than you'd think. First delivered to the U.S. Air Force in January 1980, the E-4B, nicknamed Nightwatch and popularly known as the 'Nuke-Proof' Doomsday plane, can ward off electromagnetic pulses while supporting advanced satellite and electronics systems.

Despite turning 45 in 2025, the Air Force isn't set to replace its four Nightwatch jets until 2036, meaning the U.S.'s 'Doomsday' planes will be nearing their 60th birthday when they finally retire. The reason behind this is laughably simple: due to the size of the plane's communication network, the E-4B needs larger four-engine aircraft. Unfortunately, manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus largely stopped making such large aircraft, necessitating that the Air Force obtain their 'doomsday planes' secondhand. As it stands, the country operates four E-4Bs, ensuring that one is always ready to take off at a moment's notice. However, the reliance on larger, older planes has always created several maintenance and operational issues, prompting the United States to initiate its successor program in 2024.