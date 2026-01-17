Make Your Own Sleek Headphone Stand With This Easy DIY Hack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Headphones and gaming headsets are one of those accessories that can be tough to find a proper placement for. If you chose a desk or shelving with built-in hangers, great, you can hook the set on those, or place your own using 3M hooks. The hooks also work great at removing the eyesore of cable clutter around your desk. However, if you want something a little more substantial, a headphone stand is always a great idea. But rather than purchasing one and spending more money — unless you want some cool RGB — you could simply make your own stand using items you already have around your house.

A stand design is incredibly simple. You need a hook or shelf-like structure on top to secure the headphones, a stand that is itself a tower-like structure, and a base for stable placement. You could establish this with unique materials like paper towel holders, toilet paper rolls, PVC pipes, or even wood — thick dowels would work. User Artistic Rifat on YouTube shows how to create something like this from toilet paper rolls. Another user demonstrates building a stand out of wood, which is much more involved, but the stand comes out beautifully in the end, of course.

You don't have to be a carpenter or woodworker, though, and most people don't have spare walnut wood hanging around. You can also just use a simple wire hanger to create a stand, or an inexpensive piece of aluminum wire folded and warped into place. The benefit of the wire, in either case, is that you can further decorate when you're done bending it all into shape. You can spray paint, wrap the wire in string or yarn, dip it in wax, cover it in various ways, or simply leave it as-is.