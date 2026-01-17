Make Your Own Sleek Headphone Stand With This Easy DIY Hack
Headphones and gaming headsets are one of those accessories that can be tough to find a proper placement for. If you chose a desk or shelving with built-in hangers, great, you can hook the set on those, or place your own using 3M hooks. The hooks also work great at removing the eyesore of cable clutter around your desk. However, if you want something a little more substantial, a headphone stand is always a great idea. But rather than purchasing one and spending more money — unless you want some cool RGB — you could simply make your own stand using items you already have around your house.
A stand design is incredibly simple. You need a hook or shelf-like structure on top to secure the headphones, a stand that is itself a tower-like structure, and a base for stable placement. You could establish this with unique materials like paper towel holders, toilet paper rolls, PVC pipes, or even wood — thick dowels would work. User Artistic Rifat on YouTube shows how to create something like this from toilet paper rolls. Another user demonstrates building a stand out of wood, which is much more involved, but the stand comes out beautifully in the end, of course.
You don't have to be a carpenter or woodworker, though, and most people don't have spare walnut wood hanging around. You can also just use a simple wire hanger to create a stand, or an inexpensive piece of aluminum wire folded and warped into place. The benefit of the wire, in either case, is that you can further decorate when you're done bending it all into shape. You can spray paint, wrap the wire in string or yarn, dip it in wax, cover it in various ways, or simply leave it as-is.
How to build a wire headphone stand
Make sure you have some pliers, potentially a hammer for forceful bending if necessary, and enough wire for the stand. Then, carefully take your hanger or wire and bend it into place, forming a top stand or hook, creating the taller tower that will keep everything suspended, and then the base. Before bending the bottom portion of the wire for the base, rest it neatly on your desktop and ensure there's enough room for the headphones — hang them on top to test. Once you're satisfied, finish it off and stand everything up. Alternatively, bend the wire so the top hooks around your desktop surface and the bottom swings down, providing a hook.
You can also decorate the wire as you see fit. Some ideas include taking it outside for a quick spray paint, wrapping it in yarn, string, or even paper, dipping it in wax or other coatings, or simply wrapping colorful electrical tape or painter's tape around it. One resourceful Reddit user wrapped their clothes hanger in 'Nada' (a type of rope) to add some character.
Ultimately, if you want to create your own unique design out of separate materials, follow the same principles. Bend, assemble, or craft a base for stability, a tower or rod to hold it up, and something on top to place the headphones, such as a hook, a small surface, a shelf, and so on. As for where to find materials, don't stick to craft stores alone; look anywhere. For instance, you can make a DIY tech clutter box to store wires and gear, and the supplies are all from Dollar Tree and are relatively inexpensive. You can also find makeshift charger cable organizers at Dollar Tree. Hardware stores are another excellent place to look.