HBO's Forgotten Movie About Bidding Wars Is Just As Relevant As It Was In The '90s

Everyone wants a piece of the pie, but no one wants to bake it from scratch. Call it a tired analogy, but it perfectly captures the bidding-war mentality that dominates corporate culture. And in these modern times, many companies are just as interested in buying success as they are in earning it — and sometimes just the former. The entertainment industry deals in the kind of corporate bidding that often upends and relocates our favorite movies and shows in the blink of an eye. Funny enough, there's a '90s film currently streaming on HBO Max that feels all-too-relevant in 2025.

Released in 1993, "Barbarians at the Gate" is an adaptation of the book of the same name (published in 1989) that stars James Garner as F. Ross Johnson, the former president and CEO of RJR Nabisco. When Johnson decides to take the company private in 1988, the executive finds himself caught in a whirlwind of aggressive corporate maneuvering — a debacle fueled by vengeance on the part of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR).

While Johnson initially discusses a leveraged buyout with Henry Kravis (Jonathan Pryce), he decides to transact with another firm, Shearson Lehman Hutton, instead. This infuriates KKR, which retaliates by launching a high-stakes counter-bid for the acquisition of RJR Nabisco.