Two Apple TV Shows Just Won Golden Globes, And They're Worth Your Time

The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards winners have been revealed. Among the winners (shoutout to Brazil's Wagner Moura, awarded for Best Motion Picture Actor in the Drama category), Apple TV won three important awards with "The Studio" and "Pluribus." With that, the streaming platform continues to impress critics years after "CODA," "Ted Lasso," "The Morning Show," and "Slow Horses."

This year, "The Studio" was awarded for Best Television Series in the Musical or Comedy Category, in addition to Seth Rogen winning Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series for Musical and Comedy. The star of "Pluribus," Rhea Seehorn, was awarded Best Female Actor in a Television Series in the Drama category.

Both of these shows had already been critically acclaimed, and they have just received further confirmation that Apple TV is in the right direction. After watching "The Studio" and recently finishing "Pluribus," I can only say they should definitely join your list of "Must Watch Shows," if they aren't there yet.