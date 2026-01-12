Two Apple TV Shows Just Won Golden Globes, And They're Worth Your Time
The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards winners have been revealed. Among the winners (shoutout to Brazil's Wagner Moura, awarded for Best Motion Picture Actor in the Drama category), Apple TV won three important awards with "The Studio" and "Pluribus." With that, the streaming platform continues to impress critics years after "CODA," "Ted Lasso," "The Morning Show," and "Slow Horses."
This year, "The Studio" was awarded for Best Television Series in the Musical or Comedy Category, in addition to Seth Rogen winning Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series for Musical and Comedy. The star of "Pluribus," Rhea Seehorn, was awarded Best Female Actor in a Television Series in the Drama category.
Both of these shows had already been critically acclaimed, and they have just received further confirmation that Apple TV is in the right direction. After watching "The Studio" and recently finishing "Pluribus," I can only say they should definitely join your list of "Must Watch Shows," if they aren't there yet.
The Studio is Apple TV at its best
Just like Apple Music, I've been an Apple TV subscriber since day one, which adds up to more than six years. I remember when it was possible to watch everything from the streaming catalog because it had so little content. Now, seeing all Apple TV shows, movies, docuseries, and more is no easy task, even if it might not have the same library as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, or HBO Max.
Still, it feels like the streaming service also has a new big show worth watching. "The Studio" with Seth Rogen was released in late March 2025 and marked Rogen's second show on Apple TV, followed by comedy series "Platonic," another one that I love. In "The Studio," the show presents a messy Hollywood with the actor playing a big studio director. The show is funny, on-point, and essentially predicted its own success. By the way, in July, "The Studio" had already beaten a record previously held by "Ted Lasso."
Pluribus shows Apple continues to lure big names to its streaming service
Unlike Rogen's shows, I was a bit skeptical about "Pluribus." I'm not a "Breaking Bad" kind of person, but after falling in love with another Apple TV sci-fi show, "Foundation," I needed to see why everybody was talking so well about "Pluribus." The show blew me away, and it was chaos to watch it while covering CES.
The show follows the story of writer Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn), whose world is turned upside down after everyone is infected by a mind-controlling virus that takes over the Earth. The infected, however, are very friendly and want to do everything for her.
"Pluribus" is great for anyone who misses "Breaking Bad" and wants to go back to New Mexico but is into sci-fi, collective minds, and a world where everybody is one. The show has already been confirmed for season 2, but even if it ended up as it is, I feel like it can already be considered a classic. Welcome, Carol!