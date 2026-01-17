Dell XPS Laptops Are Making A Comeback In 2026 (For A Good Reason)

Perhaps the other most exciting thing about the latest launches from Dell, though, is the fact that the company doesn't appear to be going as ham about pushing AI on its users as some other companies have been, with one report from PC Gamer even praising Dell for having "the most pleasingly un-AI briefing" in years. Of course, the company is still pushing AI. Unfortunately, there's zero chance that AI ever vanishes from our products now, especially with OpenAI and other companies continuing to improve and update tools like ChatGPT and even reimagine the internet. However, Dell says it realized an important thing — customers don't buy a new laptop for its AI features.

For a few years now, all the craze around the marketing of these new computers has been "AI this" and "AI that." While Dell still plans to offer its AI services and NPUs in every device it makes, the company says it wants to focus its marketing on what the customer actually cares about. Apparently, part of that is bringing back the old XPS name, which so many have come to recognize. Whether or not it'll actually make a difference in the long run remains to be seen, and it's unclear whether these new laptops will find themselves affected by the expected PC price surges thanks to AI driving memory prices up. But at least Dell fans can rest easy knowing that XPS is back, and it's back with style.