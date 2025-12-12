Google's Browser Of The Future Is Here: The Unique Web App You Need, When You Need It

Google already owns the world's most popular internet browser, and it's already transforming Chrome to support more built-in AI features that can be helpful while you're surfing the web to get things done. But that didn't stop Google from creating a brand-new internet browser that will let select users test a new internet experience. Disco, available as a Google Labs experiment once you sign up, will not offer an ordinary Chrome experience. This is a new product that imagines the future of the internet, where users may interact with internet browsers in novel ways. The key difference is Disco's ability to generate the website you need on the fly, when you need it.

Google's video demos below show that Disco looks nothing like Chrome. But while the browser features a new user interface, it's still familiar to anyone using chatbot apps like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude. Disco doesn't have a URL bar at the top. The central prompt composer lets you type a website address or ask a question. Type a prompt, and Gemini AI will provide an answer after performing an internet search. The links included in the response can then be opened in a panel adjacent to the main chat, which features multiple tabs where you'll find more information about your question. So far, the experience is similar to browsing the web with an AI assistant ready to help. AI browsers like Perplexity Comet and ChatGPT Atlas would offer such an experience.

But this is where Disco deviates from the expected norm. Gemini may determine that your task can be improved with custom websites or apps. It will suggest the creation of a GenTab based on the chat that started the current session.