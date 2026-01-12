Adam Driver's 2023 Sci-Fi Flop Is Finally Finding An Audience On HBO Max

Picture this: In a sci-fi future, you're a dad and your daughter is sick. You need money to treat the illness, so you agree to embark on a space expedition meant to take two years max, but it's easy and you'll be back to earn the money for treatments. During that journey, your ship is hit by a mass of asteroids and you crash land on a planet: Earth. Only, it's not modern Earth, it's 65 million years ago during the Cretaceous period, and there are dinosaurs everywhere. If that sounds equal parts confusing and intriguing, you might find yourself interested in "65" starring Adam Driver, produced by Sam Raimi.

The film wasn't a complete failure at the box office: "65" generated $60 million worldwide with a budget of $45 million, but it wasn't a huge success either. It has a choppy 35% score with critics on Rotten Tomatoes, so it's safe to say they didn't like it. However, users have scored a higher 64%. Over on IMDB, the reviews are slightly less forgiving. It has 5.4 stars with over 104K reviews.

It does seem to be finding an audience through streaming. It's in the top 10 movies on HBO Max, according to FlixPatrol ratings for the week of January 12. It's resting at spot number five and has been holding for at least two days. If you haven't seen it, it is a decent action flick that keeps things going until the credits roll. You won't learn much about dinosaurs, but with a warm bowl of popcorn and some good company, there are worse ways to pass the time than watching "65."