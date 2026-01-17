5 Android Phones More Powerful Than The Samsung Galaxy S25

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 series in early 2025, made up of the S25 together with its larger and more expensive siblings, the S25 Plus and S25 Ultra. Spec-wise, Qualcomm's 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, one of the most powerful smartphone processors on the market, powers the Galaxy S25 paired with 12 GB of memory and either 128, 256, or 512 GB of fast UFS 4.0 storage. The phone's performance chops aren't just on paper — it has been praised for being a performer in various hands-on reviews from different publications, giving it credibility as one of the most powerful phones you can buy.

However, even though the Galaxy S25 belongs to the South Korean tech giant's flagship S series lineup, that doesn't mean it's the most powerful phone overall. There are other devices on the market from Samsung and other Android phone makers that perform better than the S25.

So, if you're considering buying the Galaxy S25 thinking it's the most powerful gadget available, don't hit the 'buy' button yet. If you already own the S25 and feel it doesn't meet your needs performance-wise, you're in luck, as better options exist. It's not only about performance, either. There are other aspects that matter when buying a new phone, such as battery life and camera performance.