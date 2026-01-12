James Franco's Stephen King Time Travel Miniseries Is A Must-Watch On Netflix
Stephen King is a writing juggernaut, and he's well known for much of his written work being adapted to film and television. Whether it's an underrated Apple TV miniseries adapting one of the writer's favorite works or even a wealth of TV shows you need to watch if you like the movie "IT," the man has certainly left his mark on writing and entertainment. However, there's one show of his that may have slipped under everyone's radar, and it's got history, time travel, and "Freaks and Geeks" alum James Franco.
For those who can't get enough sci-fi or historical content, "11.22.63" is currently the #2 show on Netflix as of January 12, 2026. The 2016 miniseries holds a solid score on Rotten Tomatoes, and it also took home a Saturn Award for Best Presentation on Television in 2017. Along with King and Franco, there's some solid names attached to this project, and its historical connection to a U.S. tragedy should be enticing even for those with little interest in traveling through time.
A show about time travel is in good company on Netflix, as the streaming service is no stranger to hosting films and shows based around the idea, including a slasher movie that will give you early 2000s vibes, and even a mind-bending series that we consider one of the best to appear on the platform. If you're in the mood for something to binge and not sure what to check out, don't worry, we can help.
Franco sci-fi series hits Netflix
Having premiered as a Hulu original, the 8-episode miniseries "11.22.63" started streaming on Netflix on January 7, 2026. The series itself is no stranger to other streaming services, as it was on Tubi prior to being removed from Hulu in 2024. Along with having big names like James Franco and Stephen King attached to it, "11.22.63" also features J.J. Abrams as an executive producer.
Based on the 2011 Stephen King novel of the same name, "11.22.63" follows the story of Jake Epping (Franco), a high school English teacher who learns from his friend Al Templeton (Chris Cooper) how to travel backwards through time. Epping is then given the extraordinary task of attempting to prevent the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Unfortunately, he quickly learns that altering history comes with its own set of risks. Along with Franco and Cooper, "11.22.63" also stars Sarah Gadon, Daniel Webber, and George MacKay.
The mini-series currently holds an 83% Tomatometer score and an 88% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes. In a 2020 review for Memphis Flyer, critic Chris McCoy states, "King has had a pretty spotty record with adaptations of his work, but this '11.22.62' does a good job of capturing him at a moment of storytelling tightness."