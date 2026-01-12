James Franco's Stephen King Time Travel Miniseries Is A Must-Watch On Netflix

Stephen King is a writing juggernaut, and he's well known for much of his written work being adapted to film and television. Whether it's an underrated Apple TV miniseries adapting one of the writer's favorite works or even a wealth of TV shows you need to watch if you like the movie "IT," the man has certainly left his mark on writing and entertainment. However, there's one show of his that may have slipped under everyone's radar, and it's got history, time travel, and "Freaks and Geeks" alum James Franco.

For those who can't get enough sci-fi or historical content, "11.22.63" is currently the #2 show on Netflix as of January 12, 2026. The 2016 miniseries holds a solid score on Rotten Tomatoes, and it also took home a Saturn Award for Best Presentation on Television in 2017. Along with King and Franco, there's some solid names attached to this project, and its historical connection to a U.S. tragedy should be enticing even for those with little interest in traveling through time.

