'Are You Dead?' Is The #1 Paid iPhone App In China: Here's Why
Instead of essential iPhone apps, an unexpected application topped the paid apps chart on the App Store in China in early 2026. The app likely went viral because of its name, "Are You Dead?" Priced at around 8 CNY ($1), "Are You Dead?" rose to the top of the App Store in China in recent months, despite being launched last May. The purpose of the app is very simple — it allows users to set up an emergency contact who will be notified if the user doesn't check in with the app every day. The app targets people who live alone and fear emergencies. By 2030, China may have as many as 200 million one-person households, with more than 30% of the population living alone, the BBC reports, citing data from Chinese state media outlet Global Times.
"Whether you're a solo office worker, a student living away from home, or anyone choosing a solitary lifestyle, Demumu serves as your safety companion: daily check-ins signal safety, while abnormal situations trigger early notifications to give those who care about your peace of mind and add a layer of protection for yourself," the app's description reads in the U.S. App Store. Demumu is the app's name used by the developers in Western markets — a name that's not as morbid as the Chinese version. Safety features aside, the rather disturbing name is likely responsible for the app's meteoric rise. "Are You Dead?" is a translation of "Si-le-ma." The BBC explains that the name is a wordplay on a food app called "Are You Hungry?" ("E-le-ma" in Chinese).
Are You Dead? is going viral internationally
The app developers were born after 1995, and they spent about 1,000 CNY ($140) on the app's development. Responding to criticism of the app name, the company (Moonscape Technologies) said it's considering a name change. As seen above, the app's international name is hardly as dark. Despite the less-interesting name, Demumu ranks in the top two paid utility apps in the U.S., Singapore, and Hong Kong. It's in the top four for Australia and Spain, showing that there may be universal interest in such safety apps. "Are You Dead?" is also private by design, according to the developers. The app doesn't collect location data and uses encryption to protect check-in records and contact information. It doesn't need an account or login either. You only need to enter a contact's email address, and then start checking in daily.
"If you haven't checked in via the app for consecutive days, the system will automatically send an email to them the next day to promptly convey safety anomalies and gain critical intervention time for potential risks," the app description reads. The BBC reports that many young users in China have downloaded the app, but "Are You Dead?" may come in handy for older users who live by themselves and who risk experiencing emergencies alone. While one can already use the native check-in feature on the iPhone for this purpose, it doesn't send reminders every day, like Demumu. Additionally, the app developers are considering a product specifically designed for the elderly. It's also worth noting that an Android version of "Are You Dead?" isn't available.