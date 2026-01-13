'Are You Dead?' Is The #1 Paid iPhone App In China: Here's Why

Instead of essential iPhone apps, an unexpected application topped the paid apps chart on the App Store in China in early 2026. The app likely went viral because of its name, "Are You Dead?" Priced at around 8 CNY ($1), "Are You Dead?" rose to the top of the App Store in China in recent months, despite being launched last May. The purpose of the app is very simple — it allows users to set up an emergency contact who will be notified if the user doesn't check in with the app every day. The app targets people who live alone and fear emergencies. By 2030, China may have as many as 200 million one-person households, with more than 30% of the population living alone, the BBC reports, citing data from Chinese state media outlet Global Times.

"Whether you're a solo office worker, a student living away from home, or anyone choosing a solitary lifestyle, Demumu serves as your safety companion: daily check-ins signal safety, while abnormal situations trigger early notifications to give those who care about your peace of mind and add a layer of protection for yourself," the app's description reads in the U.S. App Store. Demumu is the app's name used by the developers in Western markets — a name that's not as morbid as the Chinese version. Safety features aside, the rather disturbing name is likely responsible for the app's meteoric rise. "Are You Dead?" is a translation of "Si-le-ma." The BBC explains that the name is a wordplay on a food app called "Are You Hungry?" ("E-le-ma" in Chinese).