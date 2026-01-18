This New HDMI Dongle Could Ditch Cables For Good

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Among some of the gadgets and gear unveiled at CES 2026, there is one in particular that stands out on the wireless connectivity front. The Belkin ConnectAir Wireless HDMI dongle, recently announced and shown off at the event, is a plug-and-play screen sharing system that works without Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The device is also plug-and-play, obviating the need to install any separate apps or software drivers.

The idea is to allow you the option to connect a laptop, tablet, computer, smartphone, or similar device to an external display without a traditional HDMI cord or the use of a Wireless or Bluetooth connection. The adapter comes with two pieces, a USB-C transmitter dongle and a USB-A to HDMI receiver. The receiver is connected to a TV or display, while the dongle connects to the device in question. It can transmit the stream wirelessly up to 131 feet away. The device casts in full HD 1080P at 60Hz, and Belkin says latency remains under 80ms.

The USB-C device you connect to must be compatible with DisplayPort Alt Mode, or DisplayPort out through the USB-C port. This is commonly found in Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS devices, including laptops, tablets, and phones. It works a lot like wireless HDMI technologies used in home theater setups, with the exception being there's no Wi-Fi or Bluetooth required.