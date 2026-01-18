This New HDMI Dongle Could Ditch Cables For Good
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Among some of the gadgets and gear unveiled at CES 2026, there is one in particular that stands out on the wireless connectivity front. The Belkin ConnectAir Wireless HDMI dongle, recently announced and shown off at the event, is a plug-and-play screen sharing system that works without Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The device is also plug-and-play, obviating the need to install any separate apps or software drivers.
The idea is to allow you the option to connect a laptop, tablet, computer, smartphone, or similar device to an external display without a traditional HDMI cord or the use of a Wireless or Bluetooth connection. The adapter comes with two pieces, a USB-C transmitter dongle and a USB-A to HDMI receiver. The receiver is connected to a TV or display, while the dongle connects to the device in question. It can transmit the stream wirelessly up to 131 feet away. The device casts in full HD 1080P at 60Hz, and Belkin says latency remains under 80ms.
The USB-C device you connect to must be compatible with DisplayPort Alt Mode, or DisplayPort out through the USB-C port. This is commonly found in Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS devices, including laptops, tablets, and phones. It works a lot like wireless HDMI technologies used in home theater setups, with the exception being there's no Wi-Fi or Bluetooth required.
What we know about Belkin's ConnectAir Wireless HDMI adapter
With the model number AVC024, the Belkin ConnectAir Wireless HDMI Adapter kit will retail for around $150. It comes with the transmitter dongle and the receiver. Setup involves plugging one end of the receiver to the HDMI port of your TV, display, or projector you want to use, and then connecting the other end to a USB-A port to supply the unit power. Then, you plug the transmitter into a compatible USB-C device. Belkin says a single transmitter can handle up to eight connections from multiple users.
You can use the dongle to stream content from mobile devices, handheld game consoles that support DisplayPort out like the Steam Deck, and much more. It would also be a fantastic option in business settings, like when you need to give a presentation or during a group meeting when sharing media content with a wider audience. It could also be a game-changer for when you're on the move and packing your gear for travel. The only downside we see here is lack of support for 1440p or 4k resolutions. While this makes the device less than ideal for high-fidelity gaming or video, the convenience factor certainly offsets that limitation.
The obvious question here is whether a wireless HDMI connection is as good as a wired one. The answer, of course, is that it depends, as signal interference can cause issues. However, Belkin promises that its new adapter will feature low-latency connections and experiences. With the Belkin ConnectAir featuring a range of 131 feet, low-latency as promised, and wide compatibility, it's not difficult to imagine ditching your HDMI cables for good.