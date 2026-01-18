5 Streaming Changes You Can Expect In 2026, According To Roku

Sometimes it's uncanny just how good YouTube is at queuing up the next video. This is thanks to years of improvements and tweaks to the company's personalization algorithms. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for other content providers. According to Comscore and Nielsen, the average streamer spends about 20 minutes searching for something to watch, an increase of 12.5 minutes since 2019.

However, Roku believes that by the end of 2026, AI-driven personalization is going to reduce the time it takes for someone to press play on the next movie or episode of a show. Roku also thinks that content personalization will take place both at a platform and an app level. Preston Smalley, Roku's VP of Viewer Product, said, "Roku has invested heavily in giving viewers the most personalized experience possible, and we're now doubling down on those efforts."

Roku also believes that personalized TV advertising will make a big leap forward in 2026, which could result in more viewers actually paying attention to the content for products they're being recommended on the Roku Home Screen or inside an app like The Roku Channel or Tubi. We wonder if that means Roku users will no longer be able to stop ads from tracking their viewing habits?