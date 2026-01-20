5 Best Movies About Hackers, Ranked

Whenever technology starts developing faster than our ability to understand it, a new kind of movie emerges. Some of them are also some of the best sci-fi movies, others try to close the gap between humans and machines, while some even contribute to our fear of technology. Computer-centric movies have been part of our culture for a long time, and they truly manage to turn keyboards, neon lights, techno music, and networks into sources of tension, rebellion, and mystery. But these movies are always about the people who understand the machines and have power over them that we, the audience, can only dream of. These movies give hackers an aura of mystery. Some are genuinely great movies, others are atrociously outdated yet alive due to a cult following. But all of them are worth checking out, even if it's for different reasons.

Movie hackers are often detectives, outlaws, rebels, and philosophers. Sometimes they're heroes exposing corruption and fighting for a better future. Sometimes they're villains that exploit the weaknesses of modern society. Most often, hackers are something uncomfortably in between, an antihero. The technology in these movies is often exaggerated, mysterious, and so very powerful. At their best, the hacker movies are cultural snapshots, and we're here to reveal the best ones.