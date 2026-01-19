This $47 Costco Gadget Makes Your Old Apple CarPlay Wireless
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When Apple CarPlay debuted in 2014, it didn't take long for the infotainment system to become a vehicular staple. Now featured in more than 800 vehicles across the world, CarPlay is better than ever — and we're always finding new tips and tricks for using Apple's on-the-road software. If you happen to own an older car, truck, or van that supports Apple CarPlay, but only through a wired USB connection, there are numerous accessories on the market that will let you use CarPlay without plugging your phone in.
As a matter of fact, we recently came across this inexpensive converter at Costco. Billed as the Aluratek Combo Wireless Car Adapter for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, this is a plug-and-play gadget that connects to your vehicle's USB port. Once powered, all you have to do is toggle the switch to the CarPlay setting, and the adapter should pair to your smartphone. That's all there is to it.
Conveniently, this Aluratek device also comes with a USB-C to USB-A adapter for vehicles still using a traditional USB port. Now you won't need to worry about having a USB cable tangled up on your center console. All your CarPlay apps — including Maps, Messages, Phone, and Music — should pop right up on your car's infotainment screen. You can also have up to two devices paired to the adapter simultaneously.
The Aluratek adapter is highly rated
You can currently purchase the Aluratek Combo Wireless Car Adapter for just $47 at Costco. It's also available at Best Buy or through Aluratek's site, albeit at a higher $60 price. That said, we did take a look at Best Buy's user feedback for the gadget, where it earned 4.3 out of 5 stars (based on over 360 reviews). Most customers praised the Aluratek adapter for its simple setup and fast connectivity. There are a few reports of audio cutting out, though.
We also read a few audio delay complaints, which may not be a big deal if don't plan to stream Netflix or YouTube while you're driving. Unfortunately, lag is a fairly common issue with wireless Apple CarPlay adapters, and that said, there were many reports of the Aluratek unit working flawlessly for hours on end.
Vehicle infotainment platforms aren't going away, and with CarPlay Ultra continuing to roll out, it seems that Apple is only digging deeper into automotive tech. Regardless of what the future holds, remember to be mindful of road conditions and other drivers when using CarPlay, Android Auto, or your vehicle's built-in software.