This $47 Costco Gadget Makes Your Old Apple CarPlay Wireless

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When Apple CarPlay debuted in 2014, it didn't take long for the infotainment system to become a vehicular staple. Now featured in more than 800 vehicles across the world, CarPlay is better than ever — and we're always finding new tips and tricks for using Apple's on-the-road software. If you happen to own an older car, truck, or van that supports Apple CarPlay, but only through a wired USB connection, there are numerous accessories on the market that will let you use CarPlay without plugging your phone in.

As a matter of fact, we recently came across this inexpensive converter at Costco. Billed as the Aluratek Combo Wireless Car Adapter for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, this is a plug-and-play gadget that connects to your vehicle's USB port. Once powered, all you have to do is toggle the switch to the CarPlay setting, and the adapter should pair to your smartphone. That's all there is to it.

Conveniently, this Aluratek device also comes with a USB-C to USB-A adapter for vehicles still using a traditional USB port. Now you won't need to worry about having a USB cable tangled up on your center console. All your CarPlay apps — including Maps, Messages, Phone, and Music — should pop right up on your car's infotainment screen. You can also have up to two devices paired to the adapter simultaneously.