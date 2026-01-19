Should You Unplug Your Computer When Going On Vacation?

Unplugging your PC when you're away is a foolproof way to protect it against damage from an unexpected power surge. Surges can happen when lightning strikes near your home or service is restored after an outage, making a surge protector an extra helpful must-have while you're away from home. High-quality UL listed surge protectors aren't terribly expensive; for example Amazon sells a Belkin 12-outlet surge protector for $28.99. It provides up to 3,940 joules of overcurrent and overload protection and comes with a two-year product warranty and a $300,000 guarantee against damage to connected equipment. Powering down and unplugging your PC also helps keep it secure by stopping any running processes, including malware.

Leaving your computer running while you're away also leaves it vulnerable to new attacks, especially if it remains connected to the internet. There are ways to see if someone can access your wireless network, but leaving your PC running and connected while you're away is an unnecessary risk for most people. A less common danger of leaving your PC plugged in while you're away is the possibility of fire. Damage to power cables, outlets, and supplies can cause arcing and ignite flammable materials nearby. If you aren't home to notice frayed wires or the smell of ozone, a problem like this could quickly escalate and cause plenty of damage. Unplugging your PC when you leave home takes minimal effort, and doing the same for smart speakers and your TV won't take much more. Disconnecting your computers from Wi-Fi is wise, but you should leave your router plugged in to make full use of the smart devices in your home.