3 Costco Cell Phone Accessories To Buy And 2 You Should Skip

Do you find yourself losing track of your phone or other small possessions on a fairly regular basis? It happens to the best of us; you think you left your phone or wallet on your desk, only to find it's completely vanished the moment you look away. If you've been having this particular problem consistently, you might want to invest in a tracking tag. Costco sells one of the most prominent tracking tags, the Apple AirTag, in a 4-pack for $64.99.

AirTags are discreet tags that can be hung from or stuck to most small objects like phones, wallets, or car keys, or slipped into a pocket of a backpack or briefcase. If you lose track of the object the tag is attached to, just pull out your iPhone and use the Find My app; if it's close by, the app will ping its precise location and lead you right to it. If it's further away, you can track it down via the Find My network, which pings its location with the help of other nearby Apple devices without actually divulging your personal information. It's a fairly reliable gadget for tracking misplaced or stolen possessions.

The Apple AirTag 4-pack is one of the highest-rated and most-reviewed phone accessories that Costco sells with a 4.8 out of 5 rating. One user said they provide invaluable peace of mind while traveling, immediately notifying them when one of their bags had been misplaced during a trip and showing precisely where it ended up.