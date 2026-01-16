iOS 26.2 Quietly Fixed Apple Podcasts' Biggest Problem

The move to iOS 26.2 is a bigger upgrade than most people realize. Besides expanding Live Translation to European users, Apple's last operating system update of 2025 has several under-the-hood improvements that give the iPhone a boost. For instance, Apple improved the Apple Podcasts app by adding chapters. It's now easier than ever to find the exact part of an episode you want to listen to again or share with a friend.

Apple also says that this update does more to connect a podcast creator with their audience. For example, podcast creators can now add chapters in their episode description or in the RSS feed. They can also add chapters and even images for each chapter through their hosting provider.

However, the best addition is that for shows in English, Apple Podcasts automatically generates chapters, even if the creator didn't add them when they uploaded the episode. Apple also notes that listeners will be able to tell if the chapters have been AI generated via an "Automatically created" label in the chapter list. The creators do have the option to disable this feature if they prefer to only use chapters they've created themselves.