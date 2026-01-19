Does Google Photos Keep Your Photos Forever?

Google will only begin deleting photos from your account if you haven't used it for at least two years or blow past your storage limit. So if you'd like to rest easy without worrying about such deletions, all you have to do is sign in to your Google account and open Google Photos on Android, iOS, or a computer at least once every two years, if you're keeping your storage under its limit. If you happen to be using a default Google account without any extra Google One storage, you are limited to 15GB, which is pretty easy to fill.

So, if you notice your storage is reaching its capacity, a few tricks can help cut down on clutter and clear some space. Jump on over to the Google One Storage page, and look to see if you have any large files that can be deleted from Drive or large photos and videos that can be removed from Google Photos. Don't worry if you don't pay for a subscription; this is still where you access your Google storage.

Another way to clear extra storage is to log in to Gmail and delete your old emails. Thankfully, Google does a pretty good job surfacing what can potentially be deleted with suggestions on the Google One storage page, taking the guesswork out of what's eating your storage. Really, it's this easy to keep your account in active standing and under Google's deletion limits, but if you find the default 15GB just isn't enough for your photo storage, paying for a Google One subscription is the solution.