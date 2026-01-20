This Cheap (But High-Quality) $15 Camera Is A Hidden Walmart Find

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You wouldn't think so with every smartphone including a high-resolution and high-quality camera these days — even the budget options — but, sometimes, it's still more convenient to use a traditional point-and-shoot camera. And if you missed out on snagging the viral Starbucks retro digital camera released in 2025, you might be interested in a surprisingly good deal available right now through Walmart. For less than $15, you can get a small, retro-inspired Vivitar digital camera that shoots 14-megapixel photos in full color. Better yet, it's also USB-C rechargeable and features a microSD card slot for extra storage, though it has enough space built-in for about 100 photos.

The Vivitar mini digital camera fits on a keychain — it comes with a loop attached, actually. Small but mighty, the device also has a 0.96-inch color LCD display for previewing shots and media. Plus, it comes in two colors: all-black and pink. But what do shoppers have to say about it? On Walmart, specifically, it currently has a 4.3-out-of-5-star rating with more than 180 reviews. Users have called it "adorable," mentioned how "impressed" they are with its capabilities, and also commented that it takes "amazing" photos.

Those photos can be enhanced or filtered using a variety of software available for Windows, Mac, and iPhone, and even through Android apps made for photography tasks exclusively. As for transferring the files, simply plug the camera into a computer first, access the internal storage or SD card, and move them elsewhere.